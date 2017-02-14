Ducati is “Top Employer Italy” certified for the third consecutive year

• The Bologna-based company gains recognition for its excellent working conditions

• The study awards the best companies in the field of human resources

• Ducati’s CEO, Domenicali: “We aim to distinguish ourselves not only for the beauty of our motorcycles but also for our ability to attract the most talented employees”

Borgo Panigale, Bologna (Italy), 13 February 2017 – Ducati has been certified among the “Top Employers Italy 2017”. The recognition, granted to the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer for the third year running, is granted by the Top Employers Institute, which certifies the best of the nation’s companies in terms of Human Resources.

Top Employers certification is awarded to companies that provide excellent working conditions, offering training and developing skills at all levels of the company and aspiring continuously to improve and optimise their best practices in the field of human resources.

The Top Employers procedure is centred on the participation in a strict and in-depth study process – the HR Best Practices Survey – and the required high standards must be attained. An audit is carried out on all responses in order to guarantee the validity of the study process. This goes to show that the working conditions at Ducati have been verified with extreme care, and have allowed the Italian motorcycle manufacturer to be included in a select group of companies certified as Top Employers.

“An excellent working environment has the ability to encourage not only the professional but also the personal and human growth of a person,” declares Alessio Tanganelli, Regional Director Brazil, Italy and Spain of the Top Employers Institute. “The Top Employers study has verified and certified that Ducati has excellent conditions in the field of HR and provides employees with a wide range of benefits and proactive initiatives, from working conditions to non-monetary benefits and structured training and development policies, all coherent and in-line with the company philosophy.”

“Ducati aims to stand out not only for an attractive premium product but also to provide a highly stimulating working environment. The Top Employers 2017 certification, obtained for the third consecutive year, confirms and rewards the commitment our company dedicates to this important aspect,” comments Claudio Domenicali, Chief Executive Officer at Ducati Motor Holding. “We consider Ducati employees to be our front-line fans and we do our best to develop a strong sense of belonging to the company. Passion and a strong community are a fundamental aspect for our company and this must necessarily come from within, by working hard to develop a creative and fertile working environment that has the capacity to attract the most talented employees