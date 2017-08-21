A few reviews from last weeks Ulster GP:

Fresh from winning the Welsh Open at Aberdare Park, Stroud’s Dan Cooper was back in action this weekend at the International Ulster Grand Prix road races and the 28-year old ensured it was another successful visit to the high-speed Dundrod circuit with a series of high class results, the best of which was an excellent second place finish in the Supertwins race.

Dan qualified well for all of the Ulster GP races – fifth (Supertwins), 12th (Superstock), 13th (Superbike) and 15th (Supersport) – but the first race was Thursday’s Dundrod 150 Superbike encounter and a good start on the Dan Cooper Motorsport/CMS BMW saw him slot into 13th at the completion of the first 7.4-miles.

A lap later and he was up into 11th but part of a strong six-rider battle for tenth place which saw the positions constantly change. However, he never fell lower than 12th and with the fourth of six laps seeing him set a personal best lap of the Dundrod circuit at 128.809mph, he duly secured an excellent tenth place at the chequered flag.

Saturday’s feature Ulster Grand Prix started with the six-lap Superstock race and Dan immediately moved into tenth place enjoying a race long dice with Ivan Lintin and Daley Mathison. Lintin eventually came out on top in the battle for eighth, albeit by just two tenths of a second but ninth place was a superb result once more for Dan.

He was out of luck in the first Supersport race, retiring at the end of lap two, but bounced back in the feature Superbike race, which was held over seven laps. A brilliant start saw him occupy ninth for the first two laps and although he got nudged back slightly, he lapped quicker than what he had done on Thursday and a lap of 129.762mph helped him secure 11th place.

With little time for a rest, Dan was back out on the Ruby Site Services Honda for the second Supersport race and this time he ran in the top ten throughout. Part of a frantic seven-rider dice for fifth place, a fastest lap of 125.421mph helped Dan take eighth place at the chequered flag for yet another top ten result.

That just left the five-lap Supertwins encounter, the race which he won twelve months ago, and again he was in contention for the win throughout as he battled with Lintin and James Cowton. The latter dropped back on the second lap leaving Dan to dispute the victory with double TT winner Lintin and there was never more than a second between them.

Dan set a new lap record of 119.840mph on lap two and although he broke the 120mph barrier third time around at 120.081mph, Lintin went quicker still at 120.175mph to extend his lead to 0.743s. The duo again broke the lap record on the penultimate lap – Lintin at 120.402mph and Dan at 120.207mph – and it all came down to a last lap showdown.

Dan took the lead on the run up to Tournagrough and it looked like he’d done enough to take his second International win but Lintin got good drive off the final corner and pipped him to the line by the agonising margin of 0.024s!

Dan Cooper: “It hasn’t been a bad day at all and I’ve really enjoyed the racing and am obviously delighted with all my results. Of course, it would have been nice to have made it two Supertwin wins in a row but I wasn’t as confident with the front end of the bike through the fast corners like Ivan was so I knew he’d have a go at me somewhere in the last bit of the lap.”

“I tried to hold him off but he got me by the tiniest of margins! I had some good results in the other races too with top twelve finishes in all of them as well as recording a new personal best lap of Dundrod. I was a little bit disappointed not to have cracked the 130mph barrier but the results made up for that so it’s been a good few days. As always, a big thank you to all the team for their hard work here at the UGP.”

Ivan Lintin and the Dafabet Devitt Racing team were back in road racing action at the weekend with the International Ulster Grand Prix taking place on the high-speed Dundrod circuit and it proved to be a highly successful meeting with a series of high class results including yet another race win in the Supertwin class.

Victory came in an extremely hard fought manner as the Bardney rider went head to head with Dan Cooper, the duo smashing the lap record. There was never more than a second between the pair but although Ivan led for the first four laps, with a new lap record of 120.402mph, Cooper grabbed the lead at Tournagrough on the final lap.

It looked like Ivan would have to settle for second, especially as an overtaking attempt at the Flowbog Crossroads didn’t come off but he got superb drive around the final corner and edged out his fellow Kawasaki mounted rival by just 0.024s!

His busy race programme started with Thursday’s Dundrod 150 Superbike race where a good start saw him complete the first lap of the 7.4-mile circuit in twelfth place and for the entire six laps, he was part of a thrilling six-rider battle for tenth. Positions changed hands frequently and with a fastest lap of 128.783mph, he finished the race in a solid 13th place on the Kawasaki ZX-10R.

Unfortunately, delays meant the five-lap Supertwin race was cancelled and so his next outing came in Saturday’s Ulster GP Superstock race, held over six laps. After placing 11th at the end of the first lap, he moved up into the top ten a lap later and with two laps to go, he’d moved up further to eighth. Lapping at close to 129mph once more, he duly held onto the position to secure a superb result.

Next up was the opening Supersport race and although he had a sluggish start, dropping back to 20th, he moved steadily forward and aided by his fastest ever lap of Dundrod on a 600cc machine, 125.669mph, he took a solid 14th after six highly competitive laps. With little respite for Ivan or the team, the feature 7-lap Superbike race immediately followed and after a good battle all race with Dan Cooper and Michael Sweeney, he took a strong 12th place with a best lap of 129.605mph.

After taking the aforementioned victory in the Supertwins, Ivan wrapped up his meeting with the second Superbike race and again he secured a top ten finish, a fastest lap of 129.604mph helping him take a fine ninth place.

Ivan Lintin: “It’s been a fantastic meeting and I’ve really enjoyed the week, the obvious highlight being the win in the Supertwins race. I knew it was going to be tough as it’s become a really competitive class and Dan was with me throughout. When he came by me, I thought I could have a go back at the Flowbog or Quarry Bends but I lost the front a couple of times and thought that was it.”

“I got the power on through Dawson’s as soon as I could though and managed to get the win with the lap record being a bonus. I had good rides in all of the races and although I didn’t crack the 130mph barrier this year, I had some good results on the big bike and we made good progress all week whilst I also set my quickest ever lap on a 600 so, all in all, it’s been a highly successful meeting.”

Ben Constable, Team Co-owner: “It’s been a brilliant meeting and we’re delighted with the results especially the Supertwin race. It was one of Ivan’s hardest fought wins in the class not just during the race but before it also as another rider collided with him on the warm-up lap damaging his hand and also the bike slightly. He regrouped though and it’s probably the best I’ve seen Ivan ride on the Twin so the win and the lap record were simply superb.”

“It’s been an up and down season so to come here and have strong results on both the big bike and 600 as well is very pleasing indeed. The whole team have worked really well all week and the boys did a mega job with the bikes so we’re looking forward now to the Scarborough Gold Cup and Macau Grand Prix and finishing the season strongly.”