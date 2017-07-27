Ulster GP Preview

Up and coming road racing talent McLean tipped as dark horse for MCE Ulster GP

Leading newcomer at the 2017 Isle of Man TT, Magherafelt’s Adam McLean, is tipped for big things at next month’s MCE Ulster Grand Prix say race organisers.

The MSS/Hotties backed rider, who only began his roads campaign in 2015 after a highly successful short circuit racing career, is creating a stir amongst the road racing community, with many considering him one of the sport’s fastest up and coming talents.

In addition to his debut TT success, he has this year won the 600 race at Cookstown, placed 4th and 5th at the North West 200, won the 600 at Walderstown, coming second at that event in the Supertwins category.

At the 2016 MCE UGP he placed 6th in the Maxwell Freight Services Supertwins race, and 12th in the Barron Transport Services Supersport.

21-year-old McLean has this year entered the Ultra Lightweight, Supertwins and 600cc classes for this year’s event, with his sights firmly set on achieving his first ever international road race podium.

Adam stated: “I’ve had a really strong year and it does give me a lot of confidence coming to the Ulster.

“It was nice to get the Leading Newcomer award at the TT, I’d put a lot of homework in over the winter and did a lot of laps to get used to the circuit, so I was happy. Before I went I set myself a goal of a 120mph lap and to do that on the third night of practice, I was over the moon.

“I’ve only been road racing a couple of years really, and for this being just my second full year in road racing, if somebody had told me the results that I’ve got at this stage I’d have probably laughed at them. I am living the dream and just really enjoying it.

“I have to say though that it doesn’t matter to me whether everyone is talking about me, or nobody is, I’m still going to go and give 100% as I always do so I just need to keep focused on my goals,” he said.

The reigning Irish Road Race 125/Moto3 Champion will contest the Gym Co Ultra Lightweight and Plant Lubrication NI Ultra Lightweight classes on the Mark Hanna Racing 125, the CVRS Media Supertwins and Maxwell Freight Services Supertwins on the Roy Hanna Motors/MJ Palmer Kawasaki twin and the Centra Whitemountain Superport and Barron Transport Services Supersport races on the MSS Performance 600 Kawasaki.

“I’ve the best bikes I could possibly have at the minute and I have a lot of good people around me so I’m more than happy with my set-up running up to the Ulster. I’d almost prefer to keep my goals to myself but I know what I want to achieve and I will have a really good crack at it. In the Supertwins class I’d like to be there or thereabouts with a podium or a win and I’d be really happy with a top five on the 600.

“Dundrod is fast, it’s flowing and it suits my riding style, I really enjoyed last year and the fact that I’m now a lot stronger and my pace is a lot better means I’ve been looking forward to getting to it all year.

“I’d like to add that we’re a small run team and it’s extremely difficult to operate financially at this level, so we’re always happy to welcome new sponsors on board,” he added.

McLean was on hand as Supertwins sponsor Maxwell Freight Services announced a special prize for the winner of their race on Saturday 12th August in the form of a customised set of number plates.

As their race is the sixth of the day, the Maxwell brothers Tommy and Terry have created a set of plates reading ‘R6 UGP’ for the winner to keep.

Noel Johnston, Clerk of the Course at the Charles Hurst Motorcycles Dundrod 150 and MCE Ulster Grand Prix said: “I have a feeling that Adam could be the real dark horse of this year’s event. I have been seriously impressed with what I’ve seen of him so far and he’s only just getting into his stride.

“This is a young guy that really does his homework before taking to the grid at any circuit and that’s a big plus in my book because as well as having the skill, the machinery and the speed, you need to approach any road race, but especially a technical circuit like Dundrod with a healthy amount of respect and knowledge of what you’re taking on.

“Adam is one to watch for sure, in any of the classes he’s competing in. There’s an added incentive this year for him to win the Supertwins race though, as race sponsors Maxwell Freight have created a pair of customised number plates for the winner. They’re a super company who regularly go above and beyond in their support of the event and the riders, and this is just one example,” he added

Ballymoney’s William Dunlop is focused on making amends for another difficult season, by ending the international road racing season on a high at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix next month.

The 7-time winner at the Dundrod circuit was let down early in the year by Halsall Racing and says that while he’s been playing catch-up ever since, he is approaching the world’s fastest road race with his eye on a Superbike win.

Dunlop said: “I’m heading to the Ulster hoping to get five good finishes but it’s the Superbike that I’m really going for. I know I’m capable but where the bike is going to be is a bit unknown right at this moment.

“We’ve a few new parts coming over the next couple of weeks, a test coming up this week and I’ve got Armoy as well to get things ironed out.

“I’m confident we’re going to cure the problems we’ve been having and if we do I think I could be an outsider for the Superbike. It’s the one everyone wants and the one everyone remembers and it’s the only one I haven’t won at Dundrod. It’d be great to have the complete set,” he added.

31-year-old William came fourth in the Supersport at this year’s TT, admitting it was a disappointing finish for him.

“This past two or three years I’ve been let down going to the TT so it’s always been a disaster TT and then you’re always looking at the Ulster to try and make amends, and this year is no different. Finishing strong puts you in a good position to try and get bikes for the following year which is important too.

“I was really disappointed with fourth on the 600 at the TT but I’m confident I can better that result at Dundrod. I know on a 600 I’ll either win it or lose it on the last corner and that’s the only thing I’m a bit worried about.

“Overall though, the circuit suits my riding style and I’m always happy and comfortable being there. It’s an international that feels like a national event and I love that about it.”

William’s current tally of seven wins at Dundrod sits just two behind Robert Dunlop’s record at the same circuit.

“It’s a strange thing to think about equaling my Dad’s record anywhere, because I always rated him as one of the best. I’m now sitting one above my Dad at Walderstown but that doesn’t make me a better rider.

“It’s a different set of circumstances too as he was injured for half his career. It’s nice though seeing my name up there with his,” he added.

William was on hand during the MCE UGP launch to announce a renewed sponsorship deal with Whitemountain Centra Service Station, who will once again back the first Supersport race at the MCE UGP.

Clerk of the Course at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix Noel Johnston commented: “My thanks to Sam and Danielle at Centra Whitemountain for their continued support, and to William for taking the time to help us launch the second year of their partnership.

“William is a talented rider and one of the nicest lads in the paddock, you have to feel for him with the run of luck he’s had in the last couple of years.

“I’m glad to hear he’s gunning for victory, as a bit of confidence is sometimes half the battle when it comes to the difference between winning and losing a race. Fingers crossed he can get any lingering issues with the bikes sorted in time for a proper run out at Armoy before getting to the Ulster.”

Centra Whitemountain will run a family fun day on site on Friday 11th August between 2pm and 4pm including bouncy castles, slides, a Monster Energy Tyre Holding competition, food sampling, prize giveaways and Lucozade games.