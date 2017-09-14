Violence Against Bikers #BikersUnited

Increasing Violence Against Bikers in The Capital Leads to Protests

With alarmingly increasing number of violent attacks on motorcyclists in London, biker groups have started to come together to make a change and raise awareness about the issue. On 9th of September first official #BikersUnited protest ride took place in central capital, hundreds of motorcyclists rode across the city, passing parliament on their way.

It’s been estimated that around 65 bikes are stolen in London per day. While stealing is the main reason behind most motorcycle and scooter attacks, riders as well as losing their bikes, also face extreme violence, on many occasions involving knives, guns and quite recently acid. This escalating problem is pushing many insurance companies to withdraw from covering London areas. Unfortunately, when a bike is stolen, the law often too proves to offer little empathy for the victims, giving the perpetrators weak sentencing and offering little compensation for those affected.

Andrew G, 37, had his bike stolen last February on his way back home after finishing work: “I had just finished a late shift in central London, I was riding through Finsbury Park area, on my way to my house in Manor House, which was just a mile away. I stopped on a curb for just a couple of seconds to fix my jacket that kept unzipping itself, suddenly a group of three men jumped on me and forced me off my bike, I was laying on the floor with one guy pointing a knife at me shouting that he will stab me if I move. Next thing I know my bike is gone – one of the men rode off with it, while the other two rode off on their own bikes. I remembered later that I saw two bikes riding not too far behind me for the last 2 miles of my journey. I realise now that they must’ve been following me. It all happened so fast. I am not one to be called a sissy, but I did shed a tear for my never recovered 2015 Yamaha Tracer, the experience itself was also quite scary…”

Andrew’s story is not an uncommon one, he told us that two of his friends have also been attacked while on their motorcycles. It is such attacks that are believed to be the cause for reduction in new bike sales that bike manufacturers started seeing in the last couple of years. Thieves would often only target new motorcycles and scooters, which they know they would be able to get more money for.

Biker & Bike group who also attended the #BikersUnited ride said this on their website: “The UK biker communities have campaigned for more than a year to educate fellow riders, the public, the media and the UK authorities about the problem. Some good progress has been made but the theft and attack numbers keep increasing and the conviction rates haven’t increased. Major action is now needed to bring these criminals to justice and return the UK to a place where riders can own and ride their bikes in safety.”

Motorcyclists still anticipate for an improved approach towards tackling crime against bikers and toughened sanctions against those who commit them.

Zivile

Bike Devil Press Centre