Encouraging official test draws to a close for Bradl and Hayden

The Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team has joined the rest of the WorldSBK field today for one more day on track as the second official test of the year was carried out at MotorLand Aragón. Nicky Hayden and Stefan Bradl were able to make the most of the 8 hours of track-time available with some interesting results in terms of speed on the single lap as well as consistency on the long runs.

Blessed by glorious weather and with no wind blowing across the 5.4km Spanish circuit, the two riders were able to complete a considerable amount of laps while working on different settings for their Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 machines and new spec-tyres provided by Pirelli.

Bradl and his crew continue to evaluate different geometry, weight distribution and suspensions settings to improve turning and tyre consumption. The 27-year-old German logged a personal best lap of 1’50.685s, which was 0.3s faster than the one he set with race tyres in Superpole 1 last Saturday.

There were similar goals but a different approach for Hayden, who made some steps forward in terms of feeling with the front end of the bike and engine braking, as well as some consistency on the long runs. In the afternoon, the 35-year-old American broke through the 1’51s barrier as he logged a 1’50.837s time in the final hour of action.

The team will now return to their headquarters in Nieuwleusen in the Netherlands, in order to evaluate the data and prepare for a two-day private test at Portimão’s Autodromo do Algarve, which takes place next week