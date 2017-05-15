WSBk Assen

Assen World Superbike Results, Race 1

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time

1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki GBR 33’37.082

2 Tom Sykes Kawasaki GBR 00’04.501

3 Marco Melandri Ducati ITA 00’17.673

4 Xavi Fores Ducati ESP 00’22.569

5 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia ITA 00’30.797

6 Stefan Bradl Aprilia DEU 00’33.530

7 Román Ramos Kawasaki ESP 00’39.176

8 Eugene Laverty Aprilia GBR 00’39.254

9 Leandro Mercado Aprilia ARG 00’39.266

10 Leon Camier MV Agusta GBR 00’41.493

11 Randy Krummenacher Kawasaki CHE 00’43.623

12 Alex De Angelis Kawasaki SM 00’48.218

13 Raffaele De Rosa BMW ITA 00’49.487

14 Nicky Hayden Honda USA 00’50.016

15 Ayrton Badovini Kawasaki ITA 01’00.924

2017 Assen World Superbike Results, Race 2

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time

1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki GBR 33’48.345

2 Tom Sykes Kawasaki GBR 00’00.025

3 Chaz Davies Ducati GBR 00’05.077

4 Michael van der Mark Yamaha NLD 00’08.739

5 Alex Lowes Yamaha GBR 00’16.244

6 Leon Camier MV Agusta GBR 00’17.899

7 Jordi Torres BMW ESP 00’19.026

8 Eugene Laverty Aprilia GBR 00’19.184

9 Nicky Hayden Honda USA 00’21.475

10 Stefan Bradl Aprilia DEU 00’24.693

11 Román Ramos Kawasaki ESP 00’26.751

12 Leandro Mercado Aprilia ARG 00’26.924

13 Xavi Fores Ducati ESP 00’36.611

14 Randy Krummenacher Kawasaki CHE 00’40.597

15 Alex De Angelis Kawasaki SM 00’49.140

Italian round comes to a close for Hayden and Bradl after second WorldSBK race

Italian Round

Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy

The Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team has completed the fifth WorldSBK round of the year by taking part in the second race of the weekend at Imola’s ‘Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari’. After a restart, Nicky Hayden crossed the line 12th, two places ahead of his team mate Stefan Bradl.

The race came to an early stop on the second lap due to a technical problem – with subsequent oil spill – that occurred to Badovini’s bike, which led to a red flag. The new 18-lap encounter got underway after all track-cleaning procedures were completed, with Bradl getting a great launch off the grid to enter turn two in 11th position just ahead of Hayden. The 27-year-old German rider then lost eight places, after missing the last chicane, at the end of the opening lap.

Meanwhile, Hayden found himself in the middle of a group of seven riders battling for sixth place: on lap seven, he set his personal quickest lap of the race while doing his utmost to stay in touch with the riders ahead. In the final third of the encounter, the experienced American rider dropped down to twelfth but maintained his position to the chequered flag.

Bradl went from 19th to claim a 14th place finish, despite pressure coming from De Rosa and Krummenacher in the closing stages.

The next round of the 2017 FIM Superbike World Championship will take place at Donington Park in the UK in two weekends.

Nicky Hayden 69

12th

My second start to the race was not as great as the first one, but I still managed to move up a couple of places. I was able to stay in the group fighting for sixth place for the majority of the race and I was running better than at any time over the weekend, but unfortunately towards the end I lost a balance weight off the wheel which caused a vibration. I couldn’t keep the pace, otherwise I could have been a bit closer. It’s been quite a hard weekend for us, but it’s behind us now now and hopefully we will get back in the right direction at Donington Park.

– Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team

Stefan Bradl 6

14th

Things didn’t go as well as yesterday, unfortunately. I had a bit of a problem with gear shifting and it was harder to get the ratios in, so I was focused on it more than I would normally be and everything got a bit complicated. This week was not easy for a number of reasons and luck was certainly on our side. But we now have to look forward and prepare for the next round.

– Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team

Pieter Breddels

Nicky was quite competitive in the first two thirds of the race and managed to stay in the group battling for sixth, before having to slow down a little. It was a pity, really, because he was doing quite well and looked like he could stay in the mix for a top-6 finish. We’re now investigating on what happened. Stefan, unfortunately, had an issue with shifting, which led to him missing the chicane and did not allow him to keep up a good pace throughout the race. He did a great job because he held on and finished the race with a couple of points, though.

– Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team