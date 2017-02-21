WSBk Australia Testing

Former Bike Devil rider Leon Camier once again impressed on the MV Agusta in sixth place in front of Milwaukee Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori, while Alex Lowes on the Pata Yamaha and Jordi Torres for Althea BMW ensured there were six different manufacturers inside the top nine places.

World Superbike rookie Randy Krummenacher also uncovered some strong speed on day two to complete the top ten narrowly ahead of Pedercini Kawasaki’s Alex de Angelis.

It appeared another frustrating day for Eugene Laverty in terms of times in 12th but ahead of factory Yamaha rider Michael van der Mark after his impressive showing in the tricky conditions on day one.

Red Bull Honda’s Nicky Hayden continued to be stuck in the lower half of the timesheet by ending the day 14th overall, with team-mate Stefan Bradl down in 19th and well over two seconds of pacesetter Rea.

With the Phillip Island World Superbike test wrapping up the riders will take a brief break before the opening round of the 2017 season at the Australian circuit which runs between the 24-26 February.