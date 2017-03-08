WSBK: Chang International Circuit, Thailand

Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team en route to Buriram for round two

Thai Round

Chang International Circuit, Thailand

The Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team has touched down in Thailand, where this weekend the second round of the 2017 FIM Superbike World Championship takes place. Nicky Hayden returns to the Chang International Circuit with last year’s experience under his belt and the all-new Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 to challenge the unique 4.554Km track. For Stefan Bradl, this will be his first-ever racing experience at the venue located in Buriram, a city 400km north-east of Thailand’s capital city Bangkok, which made its WorldSBK debut in 2015 not long after its inauguration.

And it was Bangkok’s stunning EmQuartier Luxury District which today hosted a special event organised by A.P. Honda. Nicky Hayden and Stefan Bradl were on hand to unveil the all-new Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP in front of the Thai media, local Honda dealers and the many fans who attended the event. Nicky and Stefan were also involved in an interesting Q&A session, before posing for pictures and taking part in an autograph session.

Both riders will try to make the most of the free practice sessions to test the new settings and solutions developed by the team after Australia, in order to get closer to the front of the field and challenge for good results in the two races scheduled for the weekend at 16:00hrs local time (GMT+7) on Saturday and Sunday.