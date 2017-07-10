WSBk Laguna Seca

WorldSBK Race 2 at Laguna Seca: victory and record race lap for Jonathan Rea, the Pirelli development solutions improve race lap time by more than half a second compared with last year

The Championship leader is back on the top step of the podium on his Kawasaki ahead of teammate Tom Sykes and the Ducatis of Chaz Davies, Race 1 winner, and Marco Melandri. The Pirelli weekend on the Californian track will continue through tomorrow with Pirelli SBK® Track Days

Salinas (USA), 9 July 2017 – At the Californian Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca track, Race 2 of the MOTUL FIM World Superbike Championship just ended with a win by Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea.

After Ducati rider Chaz Davies’ success in Race 1, today the defending World Champion and current leader in the overall standings was back on the top step of the podium, finishing ahead of teammate Tom Sykes and the Ducatis of Chaz Davies, Marco Melandri and Xavi Forés.

The new development solutions that Pirelli brought to Laguna Seca demonstrated outstanding performance, allowing Jonathan Rea to set the new track race lap record with a time of 1’23.275 but even more impressive was the fifteen-second improvement on overall race time with an average lap time improvement of more than half a second.

Race 2 start

At the start of Race 2, Marco Melandri (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) got off the line well, but a few turns later it was Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team) who moved up to take the lead. At the end of the first lap, the Ducati riding Italian was also overtaken by reigning World Champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) who moved into second place behind his teammate. On the second lap, Melandri appeared to be in difficulty, slipping back to ninth place and temporarily relinquishing third place to Xavi Forés (BARNI Racing Team) while Jonathan Rea set the new track record at 1’23.275, improving on Davide Giugliano’s time set in 2014 by a full tenth of a second.During the third lap, the Northern Irishman overtook his teammate for the race lead, where he would stay through the finish.

The Kawasaki duo pulled away from the rest of the group, creating a two-second gap ahead of the Ducatis ridden by Forés (third) and Chaz Davies (fourth). In the meantime, Raffaele De Rosa (Althea BMW Racing Team) crashed out to end his race early.

On the eighth lap, the Ducati riding Welshman managed to move into third place, while Jordi Torres (Althea BMW Racing Team) and Leon Camier (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) were forced to throw in the towel, the former due to a crash and the latter because of a technical problem.

Just after the mid-race point, Melandri managed to manoeuvre his factory Ducati ahead of Xavi Forés, falling in behind his teammate in fourth position.

The final part of the race held no spectacular passes among the riders in the top spots. Jonathan Rea therefore finished first with a four-second advantage ahead of his teammate, Tom Sykes. Race 1 winner, Chaz Davies, finished on the bottom step of the podium ahead of Melandri and Forés on their respective Ducatis. Eugene Laverty rode his Aprilia to an outstanding sixth place finish.

Jonathan Rea on the podium

WorldSBK Race 2 standings:

1) J. Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team)

2) T. Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team)

3) C. Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

4) M. Melandri (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

5) X. Forés (BARNI Racing Team)

6) E. Laverty (Milwaukee Aprilia)

7) L. Mercado (IODARacing)

8) L. Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia)

9) A. Lowes (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team)

10) M. Van Der Mark (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team)

11) S. Bradl (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team)

12) R. Ramos (Team Kawasaki GoEleven)

13) A. De Angelis (Pedercini Racing SC-Project)

14) R. Krummenacher (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing)

15) J. Gagne (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team)

16) J. Smrz (Guandalini Racing)

17) O. Jezek (Grillini Racing Team)

RT) A. Badovini (Grillini Racing Team)

RT) L. Camier (MV Agusta Reparto Corse)

RT) J. Torres (Althea BMW Racing Team)

RT) R. De Rosa (Althea BMW Racing Team)

The Pirelli solutions chosen by the WorldSBK riders for Race 2:

Compared with Race 1, temperatures on Sunday were lower, with the asphalt just over 50°C.

On the front the V0952 SC1 development solution (option B) was confirmed, earning the favour of no less than eighteen of the twenty-one riders on the grid. The remaining riders used the standard SC1 (option A).

As for the rear, the W0576 development solution (option B) gained even more preference than it had in Race 1 and was used by almost all the riders on the front rows. Only six riders preferred the W0575 solution (option A).

Tyres selected on the starting grid of WorldSBK Race 2

Pirelli statistics for WorldSBK Race 2:

• Winner of the PIRELLI BEST LAP AWARD: Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team),in 1’23.275 at the 2nd lap

• Most used front solution: development SC1 V0952 (18 out of 21 riders)

• Most used rear solution: development SC0 W0576 (15 out of 21 riders)

• Maximum race speed reached by Pirelli DIABLO™ Superbike tyres: 259.5 km/h, achieved by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) in the 3rd lap

• Number of solutions (dry, intermediate and wet) for the Superbike class: 5 front and 5 rear

Number of tyres available for each WorldSBK rider: 63, including 35 front and 28 rear

• Air temperature: 21° C

• Asphalt temperature: 52° C

– The first race of the MOTUL FIM World Superbike Championship at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca weekend finished with a clear victory for Chaz Davies with the team Aruba.it Racing – Ducati machine.

After starting from the third spot on the grid, the Welsh rider managed to move into second place straight away and at mid-race he moved into the lead, overtaking pole man Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team).

Chaz Davies & Jonathan Rea

Satisfaction in the Pirelli camp as well with the new rear development solutions, equally popular with the riders. In fact, half of the grid used the W0575 solution on the SC0 base, with the other half using the W0576 on the V0602 base.

There were twenty-five laps to race. At the start, Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team) got off the line well ahead of Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) who, starting from third, managed to get the upper hand against Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team). These three riders formed the leading trio within eight tenths of one another. Following in fourth place with a two second gap behind Rea was Ducati rider Marco Melandri in fifth place it was Eugene Laverty (Milwaukee Aprilia).

During the seventh lap, a crash by Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) on turn five forced the rider to retire.

In the meantime, the lead group made up of Sykes, Davies and Rea became tighter and tighter with the riders lapping within a half a second of one another.

During the twelfth lap, Chaz Davies made a brilliant pass on the “Corkscrew” that moved him into the race lead. In the meantime, Jonathan Rea also managed to overtake teammate Tom Sykes, relegating him to third place.

From the fourteenth lap, Rea applied more and more pressure behind the Ducati riding Welshman.

There were no upsets in the final part of the race: Davies and Rea increased the gap to five seconds ahead of Sykes who finished third. Despite staying very close to him all the way to the finish, Rea was never able to pose a real threat behind Davies who thereby took his fourth win of the season after his bad crash in Misano.

Chaz Davies on the podium

WorldSBK Race 1 Standings:

1) C. Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

2) J. Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team)

3) T. Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team)

4) M. Melandri (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

5) X. Forés (BARNI Racing Team)

6) L. Camier (MV Agusta Reparto Corse)

7) J. Torres (Althea BMW Racing Team)

8) M. Van Der Mark (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team)

9) L. Mercado (IODARacing)

10) L. Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia)

11) S. Bradl (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team)

12) R. Ramos (Team Kawasaki GoEleven)

13) R. De Rosa (Althea BMW Racing Team)

14) A. De Angelis (Pedercini Racing SC-Project)

15) J. Gagne (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team)

16) A. Badovini (Grillini Racing Team)

17) R. Krummenacher (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing)

18) J. Smrz (Guandalini Racing)

19) O. Jezek (Grillini Racing Team)

RT) E. Laverty (Milwaukee Aprilia)

RT) A. Lowes (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team)