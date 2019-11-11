Bike Devil’s News on Two Wheels: 11 November 2019

As we enter the Winter months we will be updating news every fortnight in order to ensure you get all the best news in one hit; this Monday, it’s a new metal special…

If you’re keeping an eye out for what could occupy that empty spot in your garage (let’s be honest who isn’t?) the EICMA show in Milan provided just the inspiration with new offerings from a multitude of manufacturers. There was tons of new metal unveiled but we’ve pulled out some of the highlights…

Aprilia showed us their new exotic supersport, the RS660, which has been designed to ‘rediscover the pleasure and joy of everyday riding’. Part of a new family of middleweights, the RS660 looks like sportsbike and is clearly performance focused, but will be just as fun on the road as on the occasional trackday – sounds like the perfect balance to us!

According to BMW, the new addition of the S1000XR is ‘radically lighter, faster, and more versatile than before’. It’s also lost a whopping 10kg – if only we could do the same so easily! One of the key reasons for this is a new, 2.1kg lighter aluminium ‘Flex Frame’ and swingarm, complete with a 9% lighter subframe. BMW have also added a fully adjustable ‘Dynamic Pro’ setting to their riding modes. Fancy pants!

One of the main highlights in Milan – and one that a lot of people had been waiting for – Honda produced their all-new 215bhp Fireblade. Apparently, the new Blade’s bore and stroke is the same as their RC213V-S! The big H also worked with Akrapovič to develop a titanium exhaust that contains valves to ease it through Euro5 regs and reduce the size of the exhaust too – very clever. We can’t wait to see this in action, both on the road and on the track – especially as Leon Haslam has been announced as joining their WorldSBK team.

Kawasaki unveiled their 2020 Ninja 1000SX, making their number one selling road motorcycle in the UK even better by ensuring that ‘maximum comfort and a sporty riding experience are pieced together in a beautiful harmony thanks to class leading updates’. We all love a bit of clever tech and both the Ninja 1000SX, and updated Z900 and Z650, boast Bluetooth smartphone connectivity through the Kawasaki Rideology app! The updated Z650 also features updated ‘Sugomi’ styling with a sharper, more compact cowl and more muscular shrouds.

After an ‘interesting’ teaser campaign, Suzuki unveiled their V-Strom 1050XT and V-Strom 1050 – billed to be the ‘Master of Adventure’. Revised styling of the V-Strom has taken inspiration from the DR Big 750 and 800 of the 1980s – Back to the Future anyone? Although Suzuki are yet to reveal the prices for the pair, it’s expected that they will be good value.

Triumph introduced us to the all-new Thruxton RS that features a higher power engine, less weight, café racer handling and contemporary styling. It’s now fully Euro5 compliant, which is great to hear for UK sales and, to further enhance its good looks, it comes with a black powder-coated engine, cam and sprocket covers and black anodised wheels. Triumph also introduced the Bobber TFC to their limited-edition Triumph Factory Custom line-up.

Still with us? Course you are – we’re talking about new bikes! Yamaha wants you to join the Dark Side with their new MT-125 and MT-03, plus their new Tracer 700 promises to ‘thrill you with its outstanding performance and lightweight ability’. New bodywork, an aggressive new look and a revised riding position all help add to this super tourer’s appeal. For those of you inspired by sport heritage, Yamaha has introduced two new colours for the XSR900: 80 Black (inspired by the original special edition RD250LC) and Racing Red (paying tribute to Yamaha’s racing colours of the past).

One of the most divisive machines at the show was the supercharged Bimota Tesi H2 – based on the 998cc supercharged engine of the iconic Ninja H2, it’s mounted on a bespoke Bimota double swingarm chassis. The front end is what makes this so special, which has separated the steering and suspension. Love it or hate it, it certainly made an impression!

And last but not least, one machine we were looking forward to seeing was the result of the unusual partnership between Aston Martin and Brough Superior – and we weren’t disappointed!

There’s just too much to choose from, a bigger garage is definitely required…

Good luck to all the riders taking part in the International Six Days of Enduro over in Portugal which starts today…

